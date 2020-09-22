ATLANTA (AP) - An Atlanta officer fatally shot a man who approached her with a gun during a domestic call Monday night, police said.

Officers had been called to a southeast Atlanta street at around 7:30 p.m. by a woman who said she and her husband had been fighting, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution quoted officer Tasheena Brown as saying.

Police found a man and a woman in a car. The woman got out and told officers the man had a handgun, Brown said. Police repeatedly asked him to drop the weapon and requested crisis negotiators, the spokeswoman said.

Before the negotiators arrived, the man approached an officer with the gun and the officer fired her weapon, striking him once, officials said.

He later died at a hospital, they said. Authorities did not release the names or races of anyone involved.

The officer was placed on administrative leave and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was set to review the shooting.

