Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer held an outdoor press conference Tuesday on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And ran into some non-fans.

In video footage captured by CSPAN cameras and posted on social media by numerous crowing conservatives, a heckler interrupted the New Yorker when he said Democrats “are fighting as hard as we can to protect Americans.”

Hecklers disrupt @SenSchumer presser on RBG’s replacement, clearly annoying the N.Y. senator pic.twitter.com/XdbULAwW2w — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2020

“You ain’t doing s—t,” thundered a voice from off-screen.

The male heckler repeated that line and then added “stop lying to the people.”

A second male heckler then chimes in with “Jesus saves” and “Jesus loves you” declarations while the first man repeats that Mr. Schumer, who had stopped reading his statement by then, should “stop lying.”

While Mr. Schumer was clearly annoyed, he just said “thank you” and went back to reading from his prepared text.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.