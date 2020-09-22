Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday that Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is endorsing him for president.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say it but I’m about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain’s wife,” Mr. Biden said at a fundraiser.



Mr. Biden said Ms. McCain is endorsing him because of President Trump’s comments about members of the military.



“You know he said they’re losers, they’re suckers,” Mr. Biden said.



The Atlantic reported that Mr. Trump made those remarks about fallen U.S. soldiers. The president and the White House have pushed back strongly, saying nobody should question Mr. Trump’s respect for U.S. troops.



Though it was not an endorsement, Ms. McCain appeared in a video at last month’s Democratic National Convention that highlighted the unique friendship between Mr. Biden and her husband.



The Arizona senator had been a thorn in the side of Mr. Trump before he died of brain cancer in 2018.



The president has continued to criticize McCain after his passing for the senator’s dramatic vote in 2017 that help sink a GOP health care bill.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.