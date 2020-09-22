The Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday announced the topics that will be covered in the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joseph R. Biden.

The topics, selected by Fox News Anchor and moderator Chris Wallace, are “The Trump and Biden Records,” “Race and Violence in our Cities,” “The Integrity of the Election,” the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, and the economy.

The first debate is next Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 90-minute debate starts at 9:00 p.m. eastern standard time. It’s supposed to feature 15-minute segments devoted to each of the six topics.

