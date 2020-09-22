President Trump and Joseph R. Biden are in a dead heat in Iowa, according to polling released Tuesday six weeks out from election day.

Forty-seven percent of likely voters said they would support Mr. Trump and 47% said they would support Mr. Biden, according to the Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

Mr. Trump carried Iowa by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016 after former President Barack Obama won the state in 2008 and 2012.

In the state’s U.S. Senate race, Democrat Theresa Greenfield held a 3-point, 45% to 42% lead over GOP Sen. Joni Ernst. Those results were released over the weekend.

The survey of 658 likely voters was taken from Sept. 14-17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

