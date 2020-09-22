She is outspoken, astute and relentless. That would be Judge Jeanine Pirro, who has a new book out, and the title tells all: “Don’t Lie to Me and Stop Trying to Steal Our Freedom.”

Her book is the work of someone truly fed up with the “countless lies and accusations” thrown at President Trump by the news media and partisan critics. Among many unsavory issues, the author cites the efforts to impeach Mr. Trump and “create chaos and havoc” to derail his bid for reelection.

“The left has been lying since the moment President Trump took office. They lied when they told us President Trump was an agent of Russia, they lied when they tried to turn a perfectly legal phone call into an impeachable offense, and they lied when they told us protests were peaceful when they were violent, chaotic and criminal,” Ms. Pirro tells Inside the Beltway.

“Now — no surprise — they’re lying about his response to the coronavirus. The left is trying to rip us apart, tear down our history, and turn us into a socialist country. In the last four years, President Trump has made America great again, and voting for him in November is the only way to keep America great.”

“We are in the fight of our lives. It’s a fight between good and evil, and a fight between truth and lies. From the beginning, the Left has been waging an all-out war against President Trump. They have attacked him with every weapon in their arsenal, and he’s still standing, facing them down like no other man possibly could,” writes Ms. Pirro.

The new book is from Center Street, the conservative imprint of Hachette Books, which has also published books by Donald Trump Jr., Newt Gingrich, Michael Savage, and Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican.

‘CANCEL THE DEBATES’

Both Republicans and Democrats are gearing up for the first presidential debate, now less than a week away. Some want none of it, however.

“Cancel the presidential debates permanently,” advises Edward Burmila, a Chicago-based contributor to The Nation.

“We could cancel the upcoming debates and lose nothing,” he writes, calling the presidential debates “an anachronism of a bygone era,” among other things.

“They serve no purpose beyond entertainment for politics junkies, cheap ratings for cable news, and fodder for conservatives to shriek about biased moderation,” Mr. Burmila advises.

Not everyone agrees, particularly one expert who believes that the no-frills debates during the coronavirus pandemic have significant value.

“The debates will provide a rare opportunity for the public to see the candidates directly engage with each other in real time,” says Gordon Stables — a professor at the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, director of the School of Journalism and a past president of the American Forensics Association and the Cross Examination Debate Association.

Another informed source shrugs. The Democrats, he tells Inside the Beltway, would like to “cancel” the debates simply to give Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden less exposure in an unforgiving venue.

A CONCERN FOR OCT. 10

Some close observers of North Korea have their eye on Oct. 10, which marks the 75th anniversary of the ruling Worker’s Party of Korea. White House officials have already warned that the hermit nation is expected to display a long range, solid-fueled ICBM for the occasion, according to Harry J. Kazianis, senior director of Korean studies for the Center for the National Interest.

“A diverse chorus of voices from inside the White House, U.S. military, diplomatic and intelligence communities are concerned that North Korea could soon raise tensions once again through several potential provocative actions. In multiple interviews conducted over the last several days, intelligence and government sources in South Korea as well as in Japan also expressed similar concerns,” writes Mr. Kazianis in an analysis for the organization.

“Worse still, many of those same officials expressed alarm that if former Vice President Joe Biden were to win the Oval Office in November, North Korea could decide to ‘set the table with a show of military strength,’ as described by a senior White House official. That could mean testing an ICBM while showcasing new heat-shield technology that proves its nuclear warheads can reenter the atmosphere, putting pressure on the incoming administration,” he says.

Mr. Kazianis also noted that one White House source speculated that a Biden administration would be tested early, likely in its first 100 days on the job.

A source within the Biden campaign, meanwhile, told Mr. Kazianis that Mr. Biden could “tackle this issue from day one.”

FOXIFIED

Fox News remains the most-watched cable network of all for the 37th consecutive week according to Nielsen Media Research. Fox News garnered 3.8 million prime-time viewers last week, followed by ESPN with 3.5 million, MSNBC (2 million) CNN (1.5 million) and TNT (1.4 million).

Fox News prime-time hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity were the ratings kingpins last week, drawing 4.7 million and 4.4 million viewers respectively.

Also, there was a major victory of note for “Media Buzz” host Howard Kurtz, who garnered 1.8 million viewers on his Fox News show — outpacing CNN’s rival media show “Reliable Sources” with host Brian Stelter, which had less than half that audience (852,000).

POLL DU JOUR

• 25% of registered U.S. voters think it is “very likely” the winner of the presidential election will be announced on election night; 32% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

• 25% say it is “somewhat likely” the winner will be announced; 25% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

• 22% say it is “somewhat unlikely”; 19% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

• 17% say it will be “very unlikely”; 15% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 17% of Democrats agree.

• 11% don’t know or have no opinion; 9% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,989 registered U.S. voters conducted Sept. 18-20.

