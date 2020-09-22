During an interview with FOX 11 WLUK’s Kia Murray in Wisconsin, Mr. Biden was asked what he would say to voters who are “worried about socialism and you raising taxes.”

Mr. Biden answered, looking directly into the camera: “First of all, I guarantee, a promise, I’ve never broken my word, anyone making less than $400,000 will not see one single penny in their tax raised.

“Number two, I beat the socialist,” he continued. “That’s how I got elected. That’s how I got the nomination. Do I look like a socialist? Look at my career, my whole career. I am not a socialist.”

Mr. Biden said he’s not trying to penalize millionaires and billionaires but that everybody should be paying “their fair share” in taxes.

“I’m not trying to punish to anybody,” he said. “But the idea that 19 corporations making billions of dollars pay zero in taxes? The idea you can be making a billion dollars or millions of dollars like Donald Trump did and acknowledge when he opened up a casino in New Jersey and had to show us tax returns, he paid zero taxes. And what did he say? When they asked him, ‘How’d you feel about it?’ He said, ‘It just proves I’m smarter than everybody else.’ He knows these guys know how to game the system, the gaming is going to be over when I’m elected.”

Biden tells @fox11news: “I beat the socialist, that’s how I got elected, that’s how I got the nomination. Do I look like a socialist? Look at my career, my whole career. I am not a socialist.”https://t.co/uE9VjrfrJB pic.twitter.com/AeYLpNB0Fy — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 22, 2020

