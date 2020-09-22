House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Democrats reached a deal with Republicans on a short-term government spending bill Tuesday evening, easing concerns of a government shutdown.

The new deal includes nearly $8 billion in nutrition assistance for families struggling with school closures and restores the Commodity Credit Corporation program providing aid to farmers while adding on accountability measures.

“To help the millions of families struggling to keep food on the table during the pandemic, Democrats have renewed the vital, expiring lifeline of Pandemic EBT for a full year and enabled our fellow Americans in the territories to receive this critical nutrition assistance,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said in a statement. “We also extended key flexibility for states to lower administrative requirements on SNAP for families in the middle of this crisis.”

The additions come after a flurry of last-minute negotiations between Mrs. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on Tuesday.

The bill — known as a “continuing resolution” — that Democrats rolled out on Monday left out the farmer’s aid, prompting sharp backlash from Senate Republicans and threatening the chances of passing the emergency funding before the September 30 deadline.

