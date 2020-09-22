The U.S. is deploying a new fleet of armored vehicles and troops to Lithuania that is expected to stay through June of next year. But officials say the deployment is not linked to ongoing unrest in neighboring Belarus.

Over 500 U.S. troops, 25 Abrams tanks and 30 Bradley armored vehicles are set to replace existing forces that arrived in the country earlier this month, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters at the Pabrade Military Training Grounds Tuesday, Defense Minister Raimondas Karoblis said that “the U.S. presence makes us calmer, it’s a powerful deterrent, but it’s not connected specifically to the situation in Belarus, rather to the geopolitical situation after Russia began its aggression in Ukraine and Georgia.”

Protests in Belarus have continued since the August 9 presidential election when President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory. His conclusion has been disputed by demonstrators who say the election was rigged, but has been welcomed by Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Lukashenko has since said that NATO is bolstering its forces near its border with Lithuania. He has ordered military drills and instructed Belarus’ armed forces to stand on high alert.

Mr. Karoblis has maintained that the U.S. presence is not related to the situation in Belarus.

