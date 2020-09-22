Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday said the latest round of U.S. sanctions on Iran will not impact the ongoing cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

Russia’s Interfax news agency reported that the sanctions will not lead to political or practical consequences for the partnership.

The Trump administration announced over the weekend that the U.S. had officially triggered a “snapback” provision in the Iran nuclear deal to reimpose U.N. sanctions including a ban on military imports and exports, that were due to be lifted under terms of the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic republic.

Under the deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programs in exchange for the eventual lifting of international economic and security sanctions.

Later Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov deemed the penalties illegal in the eyes of Moscow.

“Now what they are doing in foreign policy is making a demand (whether it is about Iran, or something else), and if their partners say they cannot do that, they ask to discuss the question raised, they do not agree. an ultimatum, set a deadline and impose sanctions,” Mr. Lavrov said, as quoted by Interfax.

“Then they make these sanctions extraterritorial. I can say that it is absolutely illegal to impose unilateral sanctions not approved by the UN,” he said in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV channel.

Several European powers have also expressed that they could view the sanctions as illegitimate.

“It flows from this that any decisions and actions which would be taken based on this procedure or on its possible outcome would also be incapable of having any legal effect,” said a weekend statement signed by British, German and French officials.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on members of the United Nations to “fully comply” with the reimposed sanctions.

