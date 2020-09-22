NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Texas man wanted for murder in the death of a Louisiana hotel manager turned himself in Monday, authorities said.

David Schulien, 30, of Harris, Texas, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 67-year-old Ashok Patel, news outlets reported.

Kenner Police Lt. Michael Cunningham said Schulien was accused of attacking Patel on June 16 in the parking lot of the Raddison Hotel New Orleans Airport, where Patel worked.

Police said Patel approached Schulien and asked why he was speeding in the parking lot. Patel took photos of Schulien and his rental car.

Schulien got out of his car, knocked Patel to the ground and kicked him, breaking Patel’s leg, police said.

Cunningham said Schulien fled the scene without calling for help but police were able to identify him through Patel’s photos.

Patel had multiple surgeries to repair his broken leg but on Sept. 10, he died after developing a blood clot in his leg that traveled to his heart, police said.

Schulien was previously charged with second-degree battery in the case and he pleaded not guilty.

The charges were upgraded after Patel’s death.

It’s unclear whether Schulien had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

