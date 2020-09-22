A spate of painted “Trump 2020” signs appearing on Boston highways have Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials scrambling.

MassDot officials responding to political signs along Route 44 — six in total — say they are working expeditiously to handle the situation.

“[We] will be dispatching contractor crews to temporarily cover the markings as soon as possible,” MassDOT said in a statement, a local CBS affiliate reported Monday.

The yellow messages, unauthorized on the state’s highways, follow months in which “Black Lives Matter” has been painted on the streets of various cities across the nation.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio personally oversaw the painting of a “Black Lives matter” message on Fifth Avenue, between 56th and 57th streets, across the street from Trump Tower in July.

Similarly, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser called 16th Street near Lafayette Square and the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza” in June after the “Black Lives Matter” phrase was painted on the street.

Massachusetts State Police have not yet obtained information on the incidents, the station added.

