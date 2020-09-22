The U.S. is on track to reduce the number of troops stationed in Afghanistan to between 4,000 and 5,000 this fall, Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special envoy for Afghan reconciliation said Tuesday.

Mr. Khalilzad’s testimony before the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security backs up a claim from President Trump who said over the summer that the U.S. is working on a deal that would reduce troop levels in Afghanistan from the current 8,500, to between 4,000 and 5,000 before Election Day.

A February peace deal between the U.S. and Taliban opened the door to American troop withdrawal from the country and eventual intra-Afghan negotiations, marking the fulfillment of a key campaign promise for President Trump to end America’s longest war and bring troops home.

Under the peace deal, the Taliban vowed to no longer harbor any outside terrorist groups, such as al Qaeda and the Islamic State, and agreed to halt attacks on U.S. personnel.

The withdrawal highlights steep cuts to the U.S. force presence in Afghanistan, which was at roughly 13,000 at the beginning of the year.

Mr. Khalilzad said that “further withdrawals will be determined based on conditions on the ground and delivery by the Taliban on their commitments.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.