Attorney General William P. Barr offered a vehement defense of religion’s role in America Wednesday, accusing “militant secularists” of eroding the nation’s moral standards to create a more powerful central government.

Calling religion the “foundation of a free society,” Mr. Barr said it has been “under siege by secularists” over the last 50 years. He accused the anti-religion secularists of replacing traditional morality with “a new orthodoxy that is actively hostile to religion.”

“The consequences of this hollowing out of religion have been predictably dire,” Mr. Barr continued. “Over the past 50 years, we have seen striking increases in urban violence, drug abuse and broken families. Problems like these have fed the rise of an ever more powerful central government.”

A Catholic himself, Mr. Barr, decried big government, saying it “increasingly saps individual initiative, co-ops civil society, crowds out religious institutions and ultimately reduces citizens to wards of the state.”

“As patriotic Americans and people of faith, we cannot be complacent about these trends, yet nor should we give in to despair,” he said.

Mr. Barr’s remarks came at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, where he accepted the organization’s Christifideles Laici Award. The award is given “in honor and gratitude for fidelity to the church, exemplary selfless and steadfast service in the Lord’s vineyard.”

The attorney general said the founding fathers recognized that “religion is at the heart of the American experiment in self-government.”

But secularists have fought to remove religion from American life, erasing the nation’s moral standards and replacing it “private self-gratification,” Mr. Barr said.

He blamed “militant secularists” for invoking “the separation of church and state” outlined in the Constitution, but said they misunderstand its meaning.

“Militant secularists have long seized on that slogan as a facile justification for attempting to drive religion from the public square and to exclude religious people from bringing a religious perspective to bear from conversations about the common good,” he said.

“Separation of church and state did not mean and never did mean separation of church and civics,” he continued.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.