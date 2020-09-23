Attorney General William P. Barr offered a vehement defense of religion’s role in America Wednesday, accusing “militant secularists” of eroding the nation’s moral standards to create a more powerful central government.

Calling religion the “foundation of a free society,” Mr. Barr said it has been “under siege by secularists” over the last 50 years. He accused the anti-religion secularists of replacing traditional morality with “a new orthodoxy that is actively hostile to religion.”

“The consequences of this hollowing out of religion have been predictably dire,” Mr. Barr continued. “Over the past 50 years, we have seen striking increases in urban violence, drug abuse and broken families. Problems like these have fed the rise of an ever more powerful central government.”

A Catholic himself, Mr. Barr, decried big government, saying it “increasingly saps individual initiative, co-ops civil society, crowds out religious institutions and ultimately reduces citizens to wards of the state.”

“As patriotic Americans and people of faith, we cannot be complacent about these trends, yet nor should we give in to despair,” he said.

Mr. Barr’s remarks came at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, where he accepted the organization’s Christifideles Laici Award. The award is given “in honor and gratitude for fidelity to the church, exemplary selfless and steadfast service in the Lord’s vineyard.”

The attorney general said the founding fathers recognized that “religion is at the heart of the American experiment in self-government.”

But secularists have fought to remove religion from American life, erasing the nation’s moral standards and replacing it “private self-gratification,” Mr. Barr said.

He blamed “militant secularists” for invoking “the separation of church and state” outlined in the Constitution, but said they misunderstand its meaning.

“Militant secularists have long seized on that slogan as a facile justification for attempting to drive religion from the public square and to exclude religious people from bringing a religious perspective to bear from conversations about the common good,” he said.

“Separation of church and state did not mean and never did mean separation of church and civics,” he continued.

Still, Mr. Barr said he is witnessing “small, but significant steps” towards the restoration of religion to its proper role in America. He highlighted a trio of U.S. Supreme Court cases that he said reaffirmed America’s religious principles.

In one case, the Supreme Court allowed employers to receive religious and moral exemptions to a federal mandate that they provide health insurance that includes contraceptive coverage that included women’s birth control.

In the second case, the high court protected religious schools from employment discrimination lawsuits.

Justices in a third case struck down a provision in the Montana constitution that exempted religious schools from a scholarship program for underprivileged students.

“In a sense, it is dispiriting that the disputes in these cases ever arose,” he said. “In each case the religious litigants were not asking for anything more than their basic freedom to exercise their faith.”

“Nevertheless, the recognition of those rights by the courts is encouraging,” he said.

Mr. Barr was a controversial pick for the award with several Catholic organizations and religious groups slamming his selection.

Those groups said Mr. Barr should not receive an award because reinstated the federal death penalty and ordered heavy-handed tactics to be used against protesters in front of the White House earlier this summer during the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.

“We consider Mr. Barr’s recent decisions in actions to be abhorrent in the context of the Catholic faith,” the Association of Catholic Priests said in a statement. “We consider especially scandalous his decision to begin again federal executions after 17 years of a moratorium.”

Other groups that objected to honoring Mr. Barr, included the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, Faithful America, Red Letter Christians, Franciscan Action Network, and Death Penalty Action.

Leonard Leo, co-chairman of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group, and president of the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast’s board, defended the decision.

Mr. Leo called the attorney general “a Catholic public servant,” and “a man of courage.”

“His faith informs the attributes of his public service: integrity, honesty, humility and sincere and wise counsel” Mr. Leo said.

