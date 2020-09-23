A grand jury in Kentucky on Wednesday indicted former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment resulting in the death of Breonna Taylor.

The two other officers involved in the incident, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were not indicted.

A wanton endangerment charge is a class D felony and carries a penalty of up to fie years in prison.

As Judge Annie O’Connell read the charge Wednesday, she said that Detective Hankison “wantonly shot a gun” into three apartments.

His bond is set at $15,000.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement came six months after Taylor was shot to death by Louisville police officers in her apartment. The officers broke down the door in her apartment while executing a “no-knock” warrant for her boyfriend on March 13.

Louisville has braced for the potential of civil unrest from the grand jury decision. For months, civil leaders have blasted the investigation, which they say was slow-walked, and demanded the arrest of all offices involved.

The deaths of Taylor and others, including George Floyd, have touched off a firestorm across the country. Protesters took to the streets chanting “say her name” and demanded racial justice.

