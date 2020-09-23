A grand jury in Kentucky on Wednesday indicted former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after shooting into the apartment of Breonna Taylor on the night she died.

But Mr. Hankison was not directly charged for her death.

The two other officers involved in the incident, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove were not indicted.

A wanton endangerment charge is a class D felony and carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement came six months after Taylor was shot to death by Louisville police officers in her apartment. The officers broke down the door in her apartment while executing a “no-knock” warrant for her boyfriend on March 13

The bond for Mr. Hankison, who was fired in June, is set at $15,000. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

As Judge Annie O’Connell read the charge Wednesday, she said that Mr. Hankison “wantonly shot a gun” into adjoining Apartment 3. The indictment listed the occupants of the apartment by initials, but none of them were BT, for Breonna Taylor.

That means that the grand jury did not conclude Mr. Hankison fired wantonly into Taylor’s apartment on the night of her death or that any of the officers should be held criminally liable in her death.

A trio of Taylor’s neighbors in May filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Police Department claiming the officers who raided her apartment recklessly fired inside the apartment building. The lawsuit claims that one next-door neighbor was almost shot in the head by the officers.

Mr. Cameron said Wednesday that the grand jury decided not to bring homicide charges because the investigation concluded that Sgt. Mattingly and Detective Cosgrove were justified in using deadly force after they were fired upon by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

There was “nothing conclusive to say” that any of Mr. Hanikson’s bullets hit Taylor, Mr. Cameron said.

“Justice is not often easy and does not fit the mold of public opinion. And it does not conform to shifting standards,” Mr. Cameron said. “I know that not everyone will be satisfied with the charges we’ve reported today.

Louisville has braced for the potential of civil unrest from the grand jury decision. For months, civil leaders have blasted the investigation, which they say was slow-walked, and demanded the arrest of all offices involved.

The deaths of Taylor and others, including George Floyd, have touched off a firestorm across the country. Protesters took to the streets chanting “say her name” and demanded racial justice.

A swarm of protesters gathered in downtown Louisville as the indictment was announced on a loudspeaker. Demonstrators immediately chanted “No Justice, no peace.”

Some angry Black Lives Matter activists took a more radical approach, vowing to “burn it down!” upset that only Mr. Hankison was charged.

A U-Haul truck packed with various Black Lives Matter signage was swarmed and emptied by activists after the announcement as the crowd began marching through the streets.

Independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager’s “BG On The Scene” captured footage of hundreds of activists marching through the streets.

“Ain’t nobody going nowhere today!” shouted one activist among a group blocking traffic.

“No peace! F– those racist-a— police!” shouted another into a megaphone.

“Keep f–ing going!” shouted another into a megaphone in regards to the group’s behavior. “Hashtag: ‘Keep going! Keep going! … Keep f–ing going!’”

Members of the crowd echoed the chant, beat their chest, and proudly displayed a sign calling for the abolition of the city’s police department.

• Victor Morton contributed to this story.

