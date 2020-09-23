Livid Black Lives Matter activists marched through Louisville on Wednesday with a vow to “burn it down!” after a police officer, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

A Uhaul trucked packed with various Black Lives Matter signage was swarmed and emptied by activists after the announcement as the crowd began marching through the streets.

Independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager’s “BG On The Scene” captured footage of hundreds of activists marching through the streets.

“We didn’t get it, burn it down!” The crowd continues to grow out here in Louisville this afternoon #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/m4nHrbPvJC — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

“Ain’t nobody going nowhere today!” shouted one activist among a group blocking traffic.

“No peace! F— those racist-a— police!” shouted another into a megaphone.

“Keep f—ing going!” shouted another into a megaphone in regards to the group’s behavior. “Hashtag: ‘Keep going! Keep going! … Keep f—ing going!’”

Protesters have organized a full front line now as they move through the streets #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/WHmiwVM2DU — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Members of the crowd echoed the chant, beat their chest, and proudly displayed a sign calling for the abolition of the city’s police department.

The March death of Ms. Taylor came during a late-night narcotics raid on the medical technician’s apartment.

Police entering the home returned fire after the 26-year-old boyfriend’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, discharged his own weapon and injured an officer.

The grand jury declined to announce charges Tuesday against two other officers involved in the raid.

