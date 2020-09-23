Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Wednesday that attempts to influence the U.S. election run well beyond Russia, and China and Iran are also deeply involved — though unlike Russia, they are working against President Trump.

Testifying to the Senate for his nomination to become the full confirmed secretary, Mr. Wolf was peppered with questions from Democrats who asked him to confirm Russia is attempting through disinformation to denigrate Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

He agreed, but said the threat goes beyond Russia and beyond attacks on Mr. Biden.

“There are three nation states we have to be very concerned about: One is Russia, one is China and one is Iran,” he said.

He acknowledged that Russia is looking to attack Mr. Biden but said China “prefers” Mr. Biden, as does Iran.

He said all three operate in different ways in their attempts to influence the elections.

Democrats have been focused almost exclusively on the disinformation campaign from Russia, connecting it to Moscow’s well-documented meddling in the 2016 election.

Last week FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed to Congress that Russia was “very active” again, though it’s exclusively about trying to sow chaos through information efforts. He said they have not seen attempts to penetrate U.S. election systems, which they did see in 2016.

And he said Russia’s efforts were aimed at denigrating Mr. Biden.

Mr. Wray’s firm statement drew a rebuke from Mr. Trump, who declined to say whether he still had confidence in his FBI chief.

“The big problem is China,” he said, though he also named “Russia and North Korea and many other countries.”

Mr. Wolf named Russia, China and Iran as his list.

