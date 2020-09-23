President Trump will pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court on Thursday, the White House said.

Justice Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87, will be lying in repose at the Court on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mr. Trump plans to announce his choice of a female nominee to replace the late justice on Saturday. Among the top contenders are Judges Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and Barbara Lagoa of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Senate Republican leaders say they will hold a vote on the nominee this year, over the objections of Democrats who want to wait until after the presidential election to move forward with a nomination.

