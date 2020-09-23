Rep. Ilhan Omar fired back at President Trump Tuesday night after he mocked her during a Pennsylvania rally for “telling us how to run our country.”

“How about Omar of Minnesota?” Mr. Trump said at a rally in Moon Township on Tuesday. “We’re going to win the state of Minnesota because of her, they say. She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? How’s your country doing? She’s going to tell us — she’s telling us how to run our country.”

Mrs. Omar, a U.S. citizen who fled Somalia as a child refugee, fired back in a pair of tweets calling the president’s rallies “cult-like” and declaring the U.S. “is my country.”

“Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you,” the Minnesota Democrat wrote. “Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”

“These cult-like rallies leave me wondering one thing,” she added in another tweet, including a meme from the movie “Mean Girls” that asked, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

These cult-like rallies leave me wondering one thing: pic.twitter.com/58VjLl4II0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2020

This isn’t the first time Mr. Trump has attacked Mrs. Omar’s Somali roots. Last year, he called for her and the other “Squad” members to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.