The support for President Trump among Amish folk in rural locales has made them a very viable voting bloc since the 2016 election, when this unique force of pro-Trump fans first emerged.

Mr. Trump — perceived as a pro-life, pro-faith conservative who supports small businesses — has considerable appeal for the population, including a cordial meeting with Amish voters in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, in January. The area is part of a valuable battleground state — along with nearby regions in Ohio.

Amish voters appear motivated. In the past week, there were multiple horse, buggy and wagon parades in both the aforementioned states in support of the president, complete with American flags and campaign signs. The spirited display charmed the press, while videos and images of the events went viral on social media.

Just how bodacious is the support for Mr. Trump? Amish PAC, a political action committee founded in 2016 to support the voting bloc, has the insight.

“There is great stuff happening. Amish PAC is currently focused on running ads in small rural Amish newspapers and newsletters throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio. We’re seeing an explosion of enthusiasm,” a spokesman for Amish PAC tells Inside the Beltway.

The Amish, he says, vote in favor of individual rights, religious freedom and less government regulation on their farms and businesses. The organization says that both Ohio and Pennsylvania are each home to 100,000 adult residents — and the number is “skyrocketing” due to the group’s large family size, with six to eight children being common.

“There is one exciting update. For the first time, we have Amish women calling our hotline to register to vote or for information. We never heard from Amish women in 2016. In addition, Amish men are turning up, eager to begin registering their families, workplaces and those close to them,” the spokesman said.

SAME CHURCH, DIFFERENT NARRATIVE

The news media continues to find subtle new ways to undermine President Trump. A prime example is the media take on the Catholic faith of Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, and that of Amy Coney Barrett, a potential nominee for Supreme Court justice.

“Both are in the same church, but media love Joe Biden’s faith and hate Amy Coney Barrett’s. Biden’s faith has been celebrated, but potential nominee Amy Coney Barrett is already facing questions and criticism about her faith in the same religion,” writes Elle Reynolds, an analyst for the Federalist who cites clear examples from multiple news organizations, including CNN, The Washington Post and Newsweek.

“The media can’t have it both ways. The drastically different portrayals of Biden’s and Barrett’s faith shows legacy media’s deep partisanship and subjection of every consideration to leftist power politics, like Melania Trump and Kamala Harris’s Timberland boots. Biden and Barrett’s faith should be treated equally, and if corporate media were fair and balanced, they would do so,” Ms. Reynolds writes.

And in case you wonder about the boot connection, journalists were quite taken with Ms. Harris’ recent choice to wear Timberland boots during a tour of a California town devastated by recent wildfires. While visiting both U.S. troops and Hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico, Mrs. Trump also wore “Timbs” — only to incur criticism from USA Today, fashion magazines and other news outlets.

QUESTION OF THE DAY

President Trump’s reelection campaign continues to pose a pertinent “Question of the Day for Joe Biden,” in keeping with the news and political events of the moment. Here’s their latest query for Mr. Biden:

“Since you won’t answer whether you support packing the Supreme Court with additional justices, let’s make it easier. Do you agree with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself that ‘nine seems to be a good number,’ or with your running mate, who says court packing should be considered?”

A CULTURAL MOMENT

Some news from another domain altogether. Christie’s, the famous auction house, has quietly announced that some premium spirits are now on the auction block. The online event is virtual, of course, and the offerings are “brimming with must-haves of excellent provenance.”

Just a few items and prices to consider, and these are all single bottles: Macallan Millennium 50-year old scotch ($28,000); Bowmore Black 42-year-old Cask sherry ($30,000); Wray & Nephew’s 25-year-old Commemorative Jamaican Rum ($10,000); Armore Provenance 1974 Scotch ($4,500); Springbank Barley Malt ($3,000).

Christie’s adds that the proceeds of a special offering of Kentucky Owl Dry State 100th Anniversary Edition Straight Bourbon — set to fetch $2,600 — will go to the National Restaurant Association’s Employee Advancement fund.

‘RIGHT MAKES MIGHT’

A new documentary film premieres Thursday on Fox Nation, the on-demand video streaming service for Fox News.

“Right Makes Might: The Lincoln Douglas Debates,” offers a close look at the historic 1858 debates in the Illinois Senate race between Republican challenger Abraham Lincoln and incumbent Sen. Stephen Douglas, a Democrat.

In the seven debates, Lincoln argued for the end of slavery with values gleaned from the Declaration of Independence. The producers cite an observation Lincoln made at the time.

“Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it,” the future president said.

The film has input from scholars from multiple colleges and universities; it was directed by Justin Folk, the man behind “No Safe Spaces,” a documentary featuring Adam Carolla, Tim Allen and Dave Rubin.

The new film becomes available Thursday at FoxNation.com.

POLL DU JOUR

⦁ 49% of U.S. adults overall would “definitely” not or “probably” not get a COVID-19 vaccine if one were available today.

⦁ 90% of this group are concerned about side effects.

⦁ 85% would want to know how well the vaccine works.

⦁ 55% don’t think they need the vaccine.

⦁ 32% are concerned it would cost too much.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 10,093 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 8-13 and released Thursday.

⦁ Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.