Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s flag-draped casket arrived at the Supreme Court Wednesday for a private ceremony with her family, friends and fellow justices.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said the lover of opera found her stage in the courtroom, where she fought for women’s rights and equality.

“Her 483 majority, concurring and dissenting opinions will steer the court for decades,” the chief justice said. “Her voice in our court and in our conference room was soft, but when she spoke, people listened.”

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt began the ceremony by praising Justice Ginsburg’s work for women, saying it proved that at any age they can obtain career aspirations.

“To be born into a world that does not see you, that does not believe in your potential, that does not give you a path for opportunity or a clear path for education and despite this to be able to see beyond the world that you are in, to imagine that something can be different — that is the job of a prophet,” Rabbi Holtzblatt said.

“And it is the rare prophet who not only imagines a new world but almost makes that world a reality in her lifetime. This was the brilliance and vision of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” she added.

Justice Ginsburg will lay in repose at the high court Wednesday and Thursday for the public to pay respects.

President Trump is scheduled to go to the high court Thursday.

