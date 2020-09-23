At least two police officers have been shot in disturbances in Louisville, Kentucky, in the wake of Wednesday’s indictments in the Breonna Taylor death.

The Louisville Courier-Journal, citing “a source with knowledge of the situation,” reported Wednesday evening that two officers were wounded in the downtown area around South Brook Street and Broadway Avenue.

The officers’ conditions weren’t known, the newspaper reported.

The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a statement announcing the first shooting, although it was scant on details.

“We currently have an officer shot,” Sgt. Lamont Washington, a department spokesman, said in a statement cited by CNN. “We’ll update when we can.”

The shooting came hours after a grand jury announced charges against just one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death, which, along with the George Floyd death, sparked months of demonstrations and riots accusing the police of racism.

The charges against former detective Brett Hankison also angered Black Lives Matter and allied demonstrators — who were already threatening to burn the city down Wednesday afternoon — because they were not for any form of homicide (first-degree wanton endangerment).

Taylor was killed in March when Louisville police officers fired into her apartment in a drug raid. The grand jury found that Taylor’s boyfriend had fired on the cops and thus they were “justified in their use of force.”

