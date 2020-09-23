A group of Democratic lawmakers want to bar federal law enforcement officers from wearing camouflage pattern uniforms, saying they can easily be mistaken for military troops.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois said the “Clear Visual Distinction Between Military and Law Enforcement Act” was a reaction to the decision to deploy federal officers in camouflage uniforms during the protests following the death of George Floyd.

The deployment serves only to “blur the lines” between the military and law enforcement, causing even more fear and division, she said.

“We must prevent this from happening again, which is why I’m introducing the legislation that would help ensure there is a clear distinction between the uniforms of federal law enforcement officers and those serving in the military,” she said in a statement.

Other Democratic senators backing the bill include Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both from Oregon and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

“Citizens of a free society shouldn’t be constantly confused about who is military and who is law enforcement,” said Mr. Kaine.

The bill recognizes there may be instances where an exception to the ban is needed because of a surrounding environment but would mandate that any use of camouflage by federal law enforcement officers is reported to Congress.

“American cities aren’t battlefields and law enforcement but act and be equipped accordingly,” Mr. Wyden said.

