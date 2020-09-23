President Trump honored veterans of the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba at the White House on Wednesday, announced new sanctions against Havana and criticized the Obama-Biden administration’s “sellout” deal with the Castro regime as he aggressively courts Hispanic voters in Florida.

“My administration stands with every citizen of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela in their fight for liberty,” Mr. Trump said in an East Room ceremony. “The courageous veterans here today bear witness to how socialism, radical mobs and violent communists ruin a nation.”

Pointing to civil unrest this year in the U.S., Mr. Trump said, “Now, the Democrat Party is unleashing socialist mobs on America. Today, we proclaim that America will never be a socialist country.”

He said of a liberated Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, “you will have that very soon. A lot of things are going on right now that I can’t tell you about.”

Mr. Trump announced that the Treasury Department will prohibit U.S. travelers from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government, and the administration is further restricting the importation of Cuban alcohol and tobacco.

The veterans of Brigade 2506 endorsed Mr. Trump, following up on their endorsement of four years ago. The president is making inroads with Hispanic voters in Florida, largely on the strength of the Cuban-American community around Miami.

“You’ve been honoring me for four years, and now I’m honoring you,” Mr. Trump told the veterans, saying that his polling among Hispanics is “through the roof.”

The president also has placed a Cuban-American judge from Florida, Barbara Lagoa of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, on his short list of candidates for a Supreme Court nomination that he’s set to announce Saturday.

The Bay of Pigs invasion was a failed landing operation on the Cuban coast by Cuban exiles who opposed Fidel Castro. Backed by the CIA, the operation was planned during the Eisenhower administration and was launched from Nicaragua and Guatemala in the early days of President John F. Kennedy’s administration.

More than 1,200 members of Brigade 2506 were captured and held prisoner in Cuba, and more than 100 were killed in the operation. The U.S. secured the release of nearly all prisoners after 20 months, with the last gaining his freedom in 1986.

The president told the surviving veterans, “your bravery inspires us all.”

“The veterans we honor today are a powerful testament to all that a free people can achieve,” Mr. Trump said. “In the past six decades, you have built strong families, thriving businesses, and vibrant communities.”

He criticized former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joseph R. Biden, now the Democratic presidential nominee, for making “a weak, pathetic, one-sided deal with the Castro dictatorship that betrayed the Cuban People and enriched the communist regime” in 2015.

“I canceled the Obama-Biden sellout to the Castro Regime,” Mr. Trump said. “Today, we reaffirm our ironclad solidarity with the Cuban People, and our eternal conviction that freedom will prevail over the sinister forces of communism.”

