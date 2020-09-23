President Trump said Wednesday he will nominate Allen Souza of the White House National Security Council as the next inspector general for the intelligence community, after firing the previous inspector general, Michael Atkinson, in April.

Mr. Souza is principal deputy senior director for Intelligence Programs at NSC. The White House said in that post, he “helps coordinate the intelligence programs of the United States Government, focusing on intelligence collection activities and covert action programs, and advises senior White House and NSC officials on intelligence and intelligence-related activities.”

He is a former aide to Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican and a Trump ally who has served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Mr. Atkinson had told Congress about the whistleblower’s complaint regarding Ukraine that led to Mr. Trump’s impeachment last year. The president said at the time of his firing that Mr. Atkinson did “a terrible job,” and “took a fake report and gave it to Congress.”

A native of North Carolina, Mr. Souza was also previously a lawyer at the National Security Agency, where he “provided legal advice and oversight on signals intelligence operations conducted pursuant to Executive Order 12333 and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and provided legal support to NSA’s Office of Congressional Affairs,” the White House said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.