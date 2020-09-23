President Trump praised Kentucky’s governor Wednesday night for calling out the National Guard in anticipation of street protests after a grand jury’s indictment of only one of three former Louisville police officers in connection with the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The president said he would be speaking by phone with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear about the move to head off violence, calling it “a good thing.”

“I think it’s a very positive thing,” the president said at a White House press conference. “It will all work out.”

Mr. Beshear authorized the National Guard in a “limited” role to protect infrastructure, including hospitals.

Mr. Trump also said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, is “handling it very well.” Mr. Cameron announced the grand jury’s decision earlier Wednesday, saying “justice is not often easy.”

A former detective was charged with wanton endangerment in the case, but none of the officers was charged with causing Taylor’s death. She was killed by police gunfire in her apartment in March when officers executed a no-knock warrant in a drug investigation and her boyfriend opened fire on them.

