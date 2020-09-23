President Trump told nine Republican state attorneys general Wednesday that the government is monitoring social media platforms during the election, and he accused Twitter of censoring conservative voices.

“We are watching them very closely during this election cycle,” the president said at the White House. “This is big time.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, condemned the concentrated power in social media companies and decried Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which generally protects them from lawsuits.

The president quipped, “So how come I beat them last time?”

Mr. Trump has clashed with Twitter in particular. The platform has labeled several of the president’s tweets as “manipulated media.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey echoed the president’s remarks, saying that Twitter censored one of his tweets about voter fraud.

