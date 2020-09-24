A preliminary investigation has punctured the horrific claim that a doctor was performing “mass” hysterectomies on migrant women at an ICE facility in Georgia, with just two procedures performed over the last four years, a top official told Congress on Thursday.

Ken Cuccinelli, the No. 2 person at Homeland Security, said he immediately dispatched a team to look into the shocking allegation, made in a whistleblower complaint based on a nurse at the facility. They looked at the facility’s records and did not see evidence of rampant procedures.

“At this stage — the inspector general is still doing a more in-depth review — but at this stage the documentation indicates that there were over the course of four years, two hysterectomies performed on two women,” Mr. Cuccinelli told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

He said those findings were also confirmed by the nearby medical facility that does the procedures for the Irwin County Detention Center, which is operated by a private company under contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The hysterectomy allegations surged across social media, with Democrats fueling it, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Hispanic lawmakers.

One immigrant-rights group accused ICE of “butchering” people.

Project South, which filed the complaint on behalf of Dawn Wooten, the whistleblowing nurse, told The Washington Post they didn’t have first-hand knowledge of the hysterectomies, and they filed the complaint to try to force an investigation.

Mr. Cuccinelli said that is not acceptable as the basis of a whistleblower complaint.

