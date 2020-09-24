The Justice Department and FBI are investigating potential mail-in ballot irregularities in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state for the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday, the Justice Department said it discovered ballots cast for President Trump in Luzerne County were discarded.

Mr. Trump won the northern Pennsylvania county in 2016, despite it being a Democratic stronghold that voted for Democratic presidential candidates for several decades.

“At this point we can confirm that a small number of military ballots were discarded,” said David Freed, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, in a statement. “Investigators have recovered nine ballots at this time. Some of those ballots can be attributed to specific voters and some cannot. All nine ballots were cast for presidential candidate Donald Trump.”

The Justice Department said Thursday it began investigating mail-in ballots at the Luzerne County Board of Elections after receiving a request from Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis.

