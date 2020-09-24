A new Gallup survey published Thursday revealed a plurality of Americans thought the ideological makeup of the high court was adequately balanced before the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Forty-two percent of Americans said the court’s 5-4 conservative majority was “about right,” while 32% said it was “too conservative” and 23% thought it was “too liberal.”

With the passing of Justice Ginsburg, a Democrat appointee, President Trump is about to flip one of the liberal seats to a conservative justice, as he’s set to nominate his replacement on Saturday.

Senate Republicans are readying to confirm and vote on the pick before the election, which would make the ideological breakdown at the high court 6-3.

The Gallup poll was taken from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 — wrapping up just days before the news broke that Justice Ginsburg had died of pancreatic cancer last week.

The survey quizzed 1,019 adults and had a plus or minus margin of error of 4 percentage points.

