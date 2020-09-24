House Democrats on Thursday assailed Attorney General William P. Barr for abandoning investigations into local police departments, which they say could have prevented the deaths of unarmed Blacks at the hands of law enforcement as well as the civil unrest that followed.

They said such probes would have reined in police officers, thus averting the chaos and looting that has spread across our country in protest of police killings.

“We continue to see injustice and we continue to see civil unrest because of the desperation that exists in this country around racism and around injustice and lack of accountability. We just saw it yesterday in the Breonna Taylor case,” said Rep. Veronica Escobar, Texas Democrat.

Republicans, meanwhile, called for a stronger response from the Justice Department to quell demonstrations that have caused property destruction and violence, hijacking peaceful police brutality protests. Their lone witness was an Egyptian immigrant whose Columbus, Ohio, clothing store was destroyed during the protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed while in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial day. Taylor, an unarmed Black woman, died in March when Louisville police raided her apartment. Local prosecutors on Wednesday said only one of the three officers involved in the incident will face criminal charges, but not for actions directly related to Taylor’s death.

Floyd and Taylor are among the high-profile cases that have spurred the debate over police brutality and racial injustice in America.

The nation’s deep divide on this issue and how to respond to the ensuing riots was laid bare in a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties.

Democrats and their witnesses repeatedly called for Mr. Barr to conduct investigations into police departments known as pattern-and-practice probes. Such inquiries were a hallmark of the Obama Justice Department, but were curtailed by the Trump administration.

They said with more probes would keep police departments on the straight-and-narrow and reduce anger among minorities in America

“If business leaders want their businesses to be protected and they want to ensure the community is at peace, then they, too, should want the Justice Department to bring their resources in and conduct a pattern and practice investigation,” said Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Ms. Ifill said the Louisville Police Department was ripe for a pattern-and-practice investigation, adding the department “had problems for many, many years.”

She said the probe would create a path forward for both the Black community as well as the community at large.

“That will help protect businesses as well because it will bring some order, some vision and a road map for public safety in Louisville,” she continued.

Republicans, meanwhile, said Mr. Barr should be praised for his handling of the civil unrest. They argued a forceful response from federal law enforcement was necessary to meet the rising challenge of civil unrest.

“[Mr. Barr] has had to use federal resources to quell left-wing extremist violence so peaceful protesters may exercise their First Amendment right. But if he had not done it, we’d have more of this massive property destruction … all across the country,” said Rep. Mike Johnson, Louisiana Republican.

“I think he ought to be applauded for taking a strong stance on that because if he hadn’t, the safety of every single American is in jeopardy,” Mr. Johnson continued.

Sam Mabrouk was the lone Republican witness. He is an Egyptian immigrant, who came to the United States over a decade ago, and his store was looted during the May protests in response to Floyd’s death.

The loss of merchandise from the store was estimated to be more than $70,000 and not covered by insurance. He told lawmakers he lost a decade of savings and hard work in two hours as looters pilfered his store.

Mr. Mabrouk was also threatened to be shot twice that night.

“I have been living the American dream, along with all the blood, sweat and tears that it requires,” he said. “Then one day I woke up to a nightmare of loss and destruction. But I am not a quitter, and I’m ready to work harder than before to get my small business back to where they were before that horrible night of May 29, 2020.”

He said local and state officials failed to adequately assure his safety and expressed frustration that no one has yet to be prosecuted for what happened to his store.

When asked if state and local officials protected his property or liberty, Mr. Mabrouk responded, “I did not see that.”

Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee Democrat, expressed sympathy for Mr. Mabrouk but also used his testimony to respond to Republican criticism that Democratic lawmakers haven’t forcefully condemned the violence and destruction occurring across the country this summer.

“We are against looting and unlawful behavior,” Mr. Cohen said.

