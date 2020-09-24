Could there be change afoot in a news marketplace dominated by liberal journalists and news organizations? A succinct new analysis of national media performance on Facebook suggests that the press landscape could be undergoing a metamorphosis. Keep in mind that Facebook currently has 223 million users in the U.S., and 2.7 billion worldwide, according to the industry source Statista.

“Conservative publications surged into the top ten,” writes Benedict Nicholson, managing editor of NewsWhip, a research organization that tracks internet and social media traffic, and other real time industry data.

The most visited news site on Facebook during August was The Daily Wire, a news organization founded by talk radio host and columnist Ben Shapiro. The site drew an astonishing number of user visits — 104,885,003, according to the report released on Sept. 17.

Fox News followed in second place with 77,814,681 user engagements.

“Perhaps the most striking change this month is the greater proliferation of explicitly conservative publications in the top ten, with both The Blaze and Breitbart appearing in the list for the first time in months,” Mr. Nicholson noted.

Indeed, the top 10 list of the most popular news sites also included three other conservative outlets: TheBlaze.com, founded by Glenn Beck; Breitbart.com; and The New York Post.

Among all the standings, CNN was third, followed by NBC News, The Daily Mail. The Washington Post, The Blaze, Breitbart.com, The New York Times and The New York Post.

What kind of content drove such interest for the top publisher?

“For The Daily Wire it was a mix of reporting about the police, and criticism of the national media. The top article reported on Matt Walsh criticizing the media for allegedly not reporting on the death of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant,” Mr. Nicholson continues, noting that this story alone saw more than 2 million engagements.

“As mentioned before, conservative publications have moved swiftly up the rankings this month, while many legacy outlets have fallen a few places,” he concluded.

MUST SEE TV

Evangelical pastor Franklin Graham will lead an unprecedented prayer march along the National Mall in the nation’s capital Saturday. All participants have been asked to pray for America as they walk from one historic site to the next on a route which begins at the Lincoln Memorial and ends at the Capitol.

Mr. Graham has a message for one and all.

“The Washington Prayer March 2020 event is a dedicated prayer march that is focused solely on asking God to heal our land. It is not a protest or political event, and we are asking participants to not bring signs in support of any candidate or party,” he said in a statement.

“Unite in prayer for our nation. Together, let’s seek God’s forgiveness, healing and intervention in our divided country. If you can’t make it to our nation’s capital on Saturday, you can watch online.”

Indeed, the two-hour event will be streamed live at noon Eastern, hosted by Mike Huckabee and Cissie Graham Lynch, Mr. Graham’s daughter and the granddaughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham. She serves on President Trump’s Faith Advisory Counsel.

Find everything at PrayerMarch2020.com.

KAMALA, JANE, HILLARY, NANCY

Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden’s campaign belongs to the feminists Saturday. Supermajority — a New York-based progressive women’s group — has organized a virtual event titled “Supercharge: Women All In” which features appearances by 60 women, some are well-known indeed.

The cast includes some progressive stars, including Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris, Sens. Bernard Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Jane Fonda and Gloria Steinem. There also will be a significant number of activists, performers, and famous faces from the broadcast, social media and music realms.

“What we need now is space to recharge — to supercharge. Supermajority has your back with a virtual event that will have you and thousands of women across the country laughing, singing, dancing and getting you right and ready to vote,” the organizers advise for the event, which can be viewed online at 2 p.m. Eastern. Consult supermajority.com.

Cofounders of the organization include Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Ai-jen Poo, executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. Supermajority PAC, the group’s political action committee, currently has raised $2.5 million according to the Federal Election Commission. A half-million of that came from “individual contributions,” the rest from Democracy PAC, which is funded primarily by George Soros.

ALMOST DONE

The U.S. Census Bureau now reports that it has officially counted 95% of households’ federal agency reports, with 29.6% of the households being counted by census takers and other field data collection operations while 66.2% of the households responded online, by phone or by mail.

Whose doing the counting? The Census also reports that 246,801 paid temporary workers are currently in the field visiting the remaining households — down from 288,204 who were employed in mid-August.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Classic Victorian home built in 1895 on one acre in Littleton, New Hampshire. Five bedrooms, five baths, parlor, music room, original woodworking and floors, two fireplaces, living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen; 4,474 square feet. Finished attic, verandah, porte-cochere, stone patio, attached three-car garage with recreation room. Priced at $499,000 through PeabodySmith.com; enter 4816204 in the search function.

POLL DU JOUR

⦁ 66% of U.S. adults “care a lot” about who wins the presidential election; 80% of Republicans, 51% of independents and 81% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 16% overall say they “care somewhat” who wins; 11% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 9% overall “care a little” who wins; 6% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 9% overall “do not care” who wins; 2% of Republicans, 13% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

Source: A YAHOO NEWS poll of 1,539 U.S. ADULTS conducted Sept. 15-17.

⦁ Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.