Joseph R. Biden leads President Trump by 6 points in the critical state of Pennsylvania, according to polling released on Thursday.

The Democratic presidential nominee had a 6-point, 48% to 42% lead among likely voters in the Keystone State, according to the Franklin & Marshall College poll.

Mr. Biden had a 9-point, 49% to 40% lead among a broader pool of registered voters.

The former vice president had held a 7-point, 49% to 42% lead over Mr. Trump among registered voters in a Franklin & Marshall College survey last month.

Mr. Biden leads Mr. Trump in Pennsylvania by about 4 points in the latest Real Clear Politics average.

Mr. Trump held a 2-point edge over Mr. Biden on who voters think is most prepared to handle the economy.

Mr. Biden held a 5-point lead on who voters said will do a better job keeping communities safe and double-digit leads over the president on who voters trusted to handle the military, foreign policy and race relations.

The former vice president had a 19-point, 50% to 31% lead over Mr. Trump on who voters think has the best plan to handle the coronavirus.

The survey of 635 registered voters was taken from Sept. 14-20 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 6.5 percentage points.

