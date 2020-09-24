Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina begged for campaign cash during a Thursday morning TV appearance, saying he’s getting “killed” in the money game by Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

“I’m being out-spent 4-to-1, out-raised 5-to-1,” Mr. Graham said on Fox News before mentioning his campaign website.

“I need some help,” said Mr. Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.

It’s at least the second time this week that Mr. Graham, who will play a central role in the upcoming Supreme Court battle to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, made a direct pitch to Fox News viewers to give him money.

Some recent polling has shown Mr. Graham and Mr. Harrison running neck-and-neck in the red state.

“He raised $6 million from the time Justice Ginsburg passed away within 72 hours,” Mr. Graham said of his Democratic opponent.

“And God bless Justice Ginsburg. We’re celebrating her life. I appreciate waiting [until] Saturday to announce the replacement,” he said. “But I am being killed financially. This money is [because] they hate my guts.”

Mr. Graham said he’s not the only Republican who is suffering.

“It’s all of us — all of us are getting out-raised,” he said before throwing in another plug for his campaign website. “Five or 10 bucks goes a long way if enough people [will] do it.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.