Most adults surveyed believe social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter should not permit any political advertisements to appear on their platforms, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.

Polling this month of more than 10,000 adults found over half — 54% — said that social media companies should outright ban political ads, Pew reported. Forty-five percent said all or some should be allowed.

Among respondents identifying as Republican or Republican-leaning, 38% said the companies should allow all political ads, 10% said they should allow some, and 50% said they should not allow any, Pew reported.

Respondents identifying as Democrat or Democratic-leaning mostly said to ban the ads outright: 56% said none should be allowed, while 42% told pollsters at least some should be permitted, according to Pew.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 8-13 among participants in Pew’s nationally representative American Trends Panel and has a margin of error of plus or minute 1.6 percentage points, per the pollster.

Twitter banned all political ads on its platforms last year; Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced his company will ban political ads in the one week leading up to Election Day on Nov. 3.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.