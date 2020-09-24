Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday condemned the rioting in his home state and called the gunning down of two police officers the night before “cowardice,” saying the suspect must be met with swift justice.

The Kentucky Republican was responding to the violent rioting following an indictment issued Wednesday for one police officer in the death of Breonna Taylor.

“Fires were set in the streets and two officers of the Metro Police Department were shot and wounded,” Mr. McConnell said on the chamber floor. “We are praying that both will make full recoveries.”

“Peaceful protests honor the memory of Breonna Taylor. Peaceful protests move us toward justice — smashing windows does not,” he added.

The Black Lives Matter protests, which later turned into a riot, came after prosecutors said the police were justified in using their weapons against Taylor, a black woman. The only charges issued against one officer in the raid was for wanton endangerment for shooting into a neighboring apartment.

Taylor, who was 26 years old, was killed in March when police served a narcotics warrant at her home. No drugs were found at the scene.

Her boyfriend was at the home and fired his gun, hitting an officer in the leg. He later said he did not hear a knock on the door and thought the police were intruders.

