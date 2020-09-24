House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized President Trump Thursday for his comments about a transfer of power if he loses in November, accusing him of behaving like an authoritarian leader.

“You are not in North Korea. You are not in Turkey. You are not in Russia. You are not in Saudi Arabia. You are in the USA. It is a democracy, so why don’t you just try for a moment to honor your oath of office to the Constitution of the United States?” the California Democrat said at her weekly press conference.

Mrs. Pelosi, however, rejected calls to formally rebuke the president with a censure resolution or even another impeachment proceeding.

“I don’t think he’s worth the trouble at this point. We have 40 days until the election,” she said. “It’s no use orchestrating one thing or another when what really matters in terms of the peaceful transfer of power is that people vote.”

Her criticism came after Mr. Trump did not commit to ensuring a smooth transition should he lose to the Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Mr. Trump said at a press conference Wednesday when asked about a peaceful transfer. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Democrats were blowing the president’s comments out of proportion.

Mr. McCarthy also argued that it was hypocritical of them to question Mr. Trump when his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, made similar comments about not necessarily trusting the election results.

“It’s going to be peaceful. This nation is designed that way, this nation will have it that way, and that’s exactly what will take place,” the California Republican said.

Republicans doubled down Thursday on their commitment to a peaceful transition, should it come to that, after the bitter election battles end in November.

“The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted.

