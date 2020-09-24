A person drove a pickup truck through a crowd of protesters in Buffalo, New York, Wednesday night during a demonstration prompted by a grand jury declining to indict police officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

Video shared on social media of the incident showed the driver approaching protesters gathered in the street and striking at least one person who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Graphic footage captured the collision, accompanied by a loud crash, followed by several people shouting and then chasing after the truck as its driver sped away.

JUST IN: Amateur video from Brandan Moses-Bonner showing the moment a woman drove a truck into a crowd of Breoanna Taylor protesters in Niagara Square in front of City Hall in #Buffalo. 1 woman was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries according to @BPDAlerts . pic.twitter.com/v1KSyCobJg — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) September 24, 2020

The Buffalo News identified the victim as Karen Huffman, 59, a board member of a group that organizes bike rides in the region, and said that she suffered a fractured shoulder and possibly a fractured wrist.

Police are investigating the incident and said the driver of the truck is cooperating with their probe, the Buffalo News reported.

No related charges were made public as of Thursday afternoon, and neither the Buffalo Police Department nor the Erie County District Attorney’s Office immediately answered messages requesting comment.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot and killed inside her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, by law enforcement officers executing a search warrant there early on March 13.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday afternoon that a grand jury empaneled to consider the case had failed to return indictments charging any of the officers with Taylor’s death.

Protests soon erupted in cities throughout the country, and officers with the Louisville Police Department were shot within hours amid the unrest. Both are expected to survive and a suspect was arrested.

