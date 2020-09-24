Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called for Republicans to stand up against President Trump, saying he should not resist a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election in November.

“The gravest threat to American democracy right now is Donald Trump,” Mr. Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor. “This is not a partisan issue. Democracy is at stake.”

The New York Democrat was referring to a comment from the president during a news conference on Wednesday when he was asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

The president said he was concerned about mail-in ballots, and didn’t think there would be a transition — but rather a continuation, suggesting he will win.

Mr. Trump and GOP lawmakers have alleged large-scale mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic will lead to increased voter fraud.

Mr. Schumer said the president’s response is an attempt to discourage people from voting.

“The president doesn’t care. It’s his own ego and nothing else. The president says it if he thinks it will help him win,” Mr. Schumer said.

He also said Mr. Trump and Senate Republicans want to rush through the president’s Supreme Court nominee, which is set to be announced Saturday, through confirmation so the high court can rule in his favor if the election is contested in court.

“Some Republicans are actually considering a scheme to override the will of the voters in certain states,” Mr. Schumer said, referring to a news article.

