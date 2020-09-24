President Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court on Thursday, while opponents on the street nearby booed and chanted “Honor her wish!”

The Trumps, wearing black masks, stood solemnly with their heads bowed before Justice Ginsburg’s flag-draped casket at the top of the Court’s marble steps.

Within minutes of their arrival, some people gathered along barricades at the high court made a commotion, booting and jeering. Some were chanting “Vote him out!”

Liberal Justice Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87, reportedly had told a family member that she wanted her replacement to be appointed by the next president.

Mr. Trump will announce his nominee on Saturday in an event in the White House Rose Garden. Conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals is believed to be the frontrunner.

