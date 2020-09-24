SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) - A man charged with wounding his boss and another employee in a shooting at a Connecticut trucking company told police his handgun fired by accident and he only intended to scare his manager, according to an arrest warrant released Thursday.

Alan Rosario, 33, of Springfield, Massachusetts, is charged with assault and other crimes in the shooting outside a South Windsor industrial building Tuesday morning. Both victims were treated at a hospital and discharged.

Rosario told police that his boss, whom police have not named, had been taking advantage him for years and assigning him to drive trucks “that do not work,” according to the warrant. He said he confronted the boss Tuesday as the manager was in a truck with two other people. He said he opened the door and the gun accidentally fired.

The boss suffered bullet wounds to his right arm and left leg, and the front seat passenger was hit in the face with either shrapnel or debris from the gunshot, police said.

Police took Rosario into custody by gunpoint Tuesday on Interstate 91 in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday. It was not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

