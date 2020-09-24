The White House said on Thursday that President Trump will accept the results of a “fair” election in November, a day after the president said his reaction would depend on how well mail-in ballots are safeguarded.

“The president will accept the results of a free and fair election,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “He will accept the will of the American people.”

Her comments came as authorities in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, said nine military mail-in ballots cast for Mr. Trump were found discarded. The investigation involving the state police and the FBI is ongoing.

Ms. McEnany blamed congressional Democrats for undermining confidence in the election, citing examples in which liberal lawmakers predicted that Mr. Trump won’t win fairly or will steal the election. She also noted that former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has urged Democrat Jospeh R. Biden not to concede the election under any circumstances.

Asked by a reporter on Wednesday if he would accept a peaceful transfer of power “win, lose or draw,” the president responded, “We’ll have to see what happens.”

“I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots,” Mr Trump said. “And the ballots are a disaster.”

