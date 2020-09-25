President Trump is expected to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Saturday night with Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

She was a top favorite of social conservatives to fill the seat after Justice Anthony Kennedy retired in 2018, but the president ultimately nominated Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Multiple reports Friday evening claim the White House has suggested to Republicans on Capitol Hill that Judge Barrett is likely the nominee for this high court vacancy.

She currently sits on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Senate Republicans have vowed to move forward with the president’s pick ahead of the Nov. 3 election, despite Democrats demanding they wait to see who wins the presidency — saying the next president should fill the high court vacancy.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill suggested this week that there could be a confirmation hearing in mid- October with a confirmation vote before Election Day.

