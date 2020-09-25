Black supporters of President Trump booed the Black Lives Matter movement on Friday at his campaign rally in Atlanta.

Mr. Trump was making an appeal to Black voters when he mentioned the BLM movement. The room erupted in boos directed at the organization.

“It’s really hurting the Black community,” the president said of BLM. “This is an unusual name for an organization whose ideology and tactics are right now destroying many black lives.”

He said the “stated goal of BLM organization people is to achieve the destruction of the nuclear family, abolish the police, abolish prisons, abolish border security, abolish capitalism, and abolish school choice.”

“This is not the agenda of the Black community,” Mr. Trump said to cheers. “This is the agenda of an extreme socialist or worse.”

He criticized major U.S. corporations that, “out of weakness or fear or whatever reason, [are] donating hundreds of millions of dollars to them.”

“These are fools,” the president said. “The big progressive corporations donating to BLM should instead be spending their money helping Black families rebuild from these horrible left-wing riots.”

