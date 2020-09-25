Bridget Hallahan, a major in the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky, is stepping down after making derogatory comments about Antifa and Black Lives Matter, the head of the agency said Friday.



Interim LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder announced during a press conference that Maj. Hallahan has been relieved as commander of the department’s Fifth Division and will retire effective next Thursday, Oct. 1.



He said police received several inquiries after an email surfaced Tuesday showing the major disparaging Antifa and Black Lives Matters activists. She has accepted responsibility and will retire, he said.



“They were her personal opinion and do not represent the views of this department,” the interim police chief said at a press conference.



Maj. Hallahan sent the email to law enforcement colleagues last month and it was subsequently obtained by a reporter, Phillip Bailey, who then shared it on social media. Mr. Bailey said it was sent last month.



“These ANTIFA and BLM people, especially the ones who just jumped on the bandwagon ‘yesterday’ because they became ‘woke’ (insert eye roll here), do not deserve a second glance or thought from us. Our little pinky toenails have more character, morals, and ethics, than these punks have in their entire body,” she wrote in the email.



“Do not stoop to their level. Do not respond to them. If we do, we only validate what they did. Don’t make them important, because they are not. They will be the ones washing our cars, cashing us out at the Walmart, or living in their parents’ basement playing COD for their entire life,” she added, referring to the video game “Call of Duty.”



Antifa, short for anti-fascist, and BLM activists have participated in protests occurring regularly in Louisville and elsewhere over the death of Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky woman killed by police in March.



Mr. Bailey shared the email on the eve of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announcing that a grand jury examining Taylor’s death had declined to bring related charges against the officers involved.

