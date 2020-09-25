BRUSSELS (AP) - European Council President Charles Michel has ended his self-quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19 for a second time this week.

Michel postponed a scheduled summit of European Union leaders scheduled for this week after his possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Spokesman Barend Leyts said on Friday that Michel is no longer in quarantine and “continues preparing the special European Council of Oct. 1 and 2.”

The meeting on issues ranging from Brexit negotiations to the Belarus crisis and the tensions between Greece and Turkey over energy rights was postponed for a week because a security officer with whom Michel was in close contact tested positive for the virus.

As the chief of the European Council, Michel hosts summits of EU leaders.

