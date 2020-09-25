Actor Jeff Daniels says the U.S. is in a “political war” because there is a dearth of “compassionate and generous” Republicans.

The “Dumb and Dumber” star stopped by ABC’s “The View” on Friday to promote his CBS miniseries “The Comey Rule” when the topic turned to 2020 election politics.

“This is a time to speak up,” the actor said. “People who are not pro-Trump, uh, certainly Democrats, have always been compassionate and generous and try to find the goodness in others and there are Republicans who do too. Not many, but they are out there. But this is not a time to be nice and hope people come around. This is a time to — this is a political war, and people need to wake up. They need to wake up.”

Mr. Daniels said that anyone who cares about “decency and truth” must get involved in the political process.

“The View” co-host Joy Behar responded that “nothing less than democracy is at stake.”

The actor then said that in many ways President Trump’s electoral fate will rest in the hands of female voters.

“Hell hath no fury like a country full of women scored,” he said. “And you have been. If you care at all about that, if that matters to you at all, get out the vote. Take your outrage for whatever your angry about — and there’s plenty to be angry about in this country — take that outrage and get the vote out.”

