SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Salem police have identified 18-year-old Andrew Rosas as the person shot to death Tuesday night in a park.
An 18-year-old woman who was also shot remains in stable condition at a local hospital, The Statesman Journal reported.
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at Hoover School Park, according to Lt. Debbie Aguilar, a spokesperson with the Salem Police Department.
Authorities are continuing to investigate.
